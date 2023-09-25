A graphic created to accompany Fort Johnson's "Gold Star Mothers, Families Day honors survivors of fallen heroes" story published in the Sept. 25 Guardian issue. (U.S. Army graphic by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 11:55
|Photo ID:
|8052996
|VIRIN:
|230922-A-GH690-1798
|Resolution:
|1500x898
|Size:
|315.56 KB
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gold Star Mothers, Families Day honors survivors of fallen heroes, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gold Star Mothers, Families Day honors survivors of fallen heroes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT