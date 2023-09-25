Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Family Tradition of Military Service Lives on in the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Tom Byland, left, and Melissa Byland, the parents of Spc. Eric Byland, a competitor in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, traveled to Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023 from Bentonville, Arkansas to see their son compete in a functional fitness challenge that was open to the public. Eric’s squad is representing U.S. Army Pacific Command during the nine-day competition. At Forsyth Park, squads completed physical challenges together as a squad, while senior leaders, family members, and other supporters and community members watched. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

