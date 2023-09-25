A Family Tradition of Military Service Lives on in the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

Tom Byland, left, and Melissa Byland, the parents of Spc. Eric Byland, a competitor in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, traveled to Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023 from Bentonville, Arkansas to see their son compete in a functional fitness challenge that was open to the public. Eric’s squad is representing U.S. Army Pacific Command during the nine-day competition. At Forsyth Park, squads completed physical challenges together as a squad, while senior leaders, family members, and other supporters and community members watched. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. William Griffen)

Date Taken: 09.30.2023