    Grand Forks AFB Chapel Logo 2023

    Grand Forks AFB Chapel Logo 2023

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    This logo was created for the 319th Reconnaissance Wing Chapel located at Grand Forks Air Force Base in the year of 2023. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 8052864
    VIRIN: 230927-F-JP913-1001
    Resolution: 2400x2401
    Size: 969.72 KB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks AFB Chapel Logo 2023, by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Chapel
    Chapel Logo
    GFAFB Chapel logo

