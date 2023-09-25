Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS Group Photo

    91st ARS Group Photo

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron pose for a group photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 29, 2023. The 91st ARS operates under the 6th Air Refueling Wing with the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:13
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Group Photo
    KC-135
    MacDill
    91st ARS

