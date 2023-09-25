U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron pose for a group photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 29, 2023. The 91st ARS operates under the 6th Air Refueling Wing with the KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 08:13
|Photo ID:
|8052734
|VIRIN:
|230929-F-XY101-1002
|Resolution:
|8109x5406
|Size:
|18.89 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st ARS Group Photo, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
