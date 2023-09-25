The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Col. Rodney McCutcheon

This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This special article showcases Colonel Rodney McCutcheon, the current Pueblo Chemical Destruction site commander, and the former BGCA commander. He has had the honor of commanding the last two chemical destruction sites, and his legacy is unlike any other, as is his truly unique perspective.



The Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA.

