Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 05:48 Photo ID: 8052639 VIRIN: 230911-A-FM739-5023 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 10.76 MB Location: KW

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Flag flown over Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.