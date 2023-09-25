Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag flown over Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Flag flown over Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 2023

    KUWAIT

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The American flag is flown at half mast in remembrance of lives lost during the September 11th attacks, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sep. 11, 2023.

    This work, Flag flown over Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Arifjan
    Flag

