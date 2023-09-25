Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk's Information Warfare Community FY24 Chief Petty Officers

    Norfolk's Information Warfare Community FY24 Chief Petty Officers

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Frederick Marcaida 

    Fleet Weather Center-Norfolk

    Newly promoted Chief Petty Officers pose together after a Chief's pinning ceremony at the Naval Station Norfolk Auditorium U-40 building on Sept. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Information System Technician Frederick Marcaida)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 8052075
    VIRIN: 230929-N-VE333-6260
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk's Information Warfare Community FY24 Chief Petty Officers, by CPO Frederick Marcaida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    Information Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT