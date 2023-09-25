Newly promoted Chief Petty Officers pose together after a Chief's pinning ceremony at the Naval Station Norfolk Auditorium U-40 building on Sept. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Information System Technician Frederick Marcaida)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8052075
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-VE333-6260
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk's Information Warfare Community FY24 Chief Petty Officers, by CPO Frederick Marcaida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT