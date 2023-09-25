Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists person from sailboat offshore of Eureka

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay aircrew escorts passenger, after hoisting him from his sailboat, on Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay, California, Sept. 30, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued person Saturday afternoon, after his sailboat the “Agua Star” was beset by weather approximately 80 miles west of Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hoists person from sailboat offshore of Eureka, by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

