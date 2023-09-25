Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay aircrew escorts passenger, after hoisting him from his sailboat, on Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay, California, Sept. 30, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued person Saturday afternoon, after his sailboat the “Agua Star” was beset by weather approximately 80 miles west of Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 10.01.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 8052050 VIRIN: 230930-G-G2014-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.27 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard hoists person from sailboat offshore of Eureka, by PO3 Hunter Schnabel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.