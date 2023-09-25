Coast Guard hoists person from sailboat offshore of Eureka

Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay aircrew escorts passenger, after hoisting him from his sailboat, on Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay, California, Sept. 30, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued person Saturday afternoon, after his sailboat the “Agua Star” was beset by weather approximately 80 miles west of Eureka. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
