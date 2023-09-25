Soldiers assigned to the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) pose for a photo at Villa Pigalle during the brigade dining-in.The dining-in fostered camaraderie and embraced esprit de corps among Soldiers and civilians. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|8052031
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-HJ939-7200
|Resolution:
|5983x4066
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th MIB(T) Dining-In, by 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT