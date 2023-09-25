Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four New Chiefs Feted at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Making it a full Mess… Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton chief petty offices welcome Chief Hospital Corpsman Weldekiros Aregawi, Chief Hospital Corpsman Cristi Bussard, Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Nededog and Chief Hospital Corpsman Don Wilwayco into the command’s Chief Mess with their CPO Pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
