Four New Chiefs Feted at NMRTC Bremerton

Making it a full Mess… Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton chief petty offices welcome Chief Hospital Corpsman Weldekiros Aregawi, Chief Hospital Corpsman Cristi Bussard, Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Nededog and Chief Hospital Corpsman Don Wilwayco into the command’s Chief Mess with their CPO Pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

For individual coverage of each new chief:

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454777/am-navy-medicine-and-chief-hospital-corpsman-weldekiros-aregawi-nmrtc-bremerton



https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454779/am-navy-medicine-and-chief-hospital-corpsman-cristi-bussard-nmrtc-bremerton



https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454776/am-navy-medicine-and-chief-hospital-corpsman-joseph-paul-domingo-nededog-nmrtc-bremerton



https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454778/am-navy-medicine-and-chief-hospital-corpsman-don-p-wilwayco-nmrtc-bremerton

