Out with the old to make way for new MRI at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Urgent MRI movement…It was a deliberate heavy lift when removing the old magnetic resonance imaging scanner– more commonly referred to as an MRI - at Naval Hospital Bremerton to make room for an newer version featuring better image quality and faster workflow capability (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
|09.22.2023
|09.30.2023 12:08
|8051070
|230922-N-HU933-5998
|4268x3001
|2.28 MB
|BREM, WA, US
|1
|0
