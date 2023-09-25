U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard in Barents Sea

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) and the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard sail in formation while en route to conduct joint exercises in northern Norway in the Barents Sea, Sept. 27, 2023. The Healy deployment to the Arctic Ocean represents a deepening of our cooperation and strengthens the defense of the Baltic and Nordic regions. (Photo courtesy of Norwegian Coast Guard).

