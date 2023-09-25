Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard in Barents Sea

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard in Barents Sea

    BARENTS SEA

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) and the Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard sail in formation while en route to conduct joint exercises in northern Norway in the Barents Sea, Sept. 27, 2023. The Healy deployment to the Arctic Ocean represents a deepening of our cooperation and strengthens the defense of the Baltic and Nordic regions. (Photo courtesy of Norwegian Coast Guard).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 8051065
    VIRIN: 230927-G-G0100-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: BARENTS SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, Norwegian Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard in Barents Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Healy
    USCG
    Arctic
    Norway
    Coast Guard
    Norwegian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT