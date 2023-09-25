Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, the Temporary Power team’s mission commander, reflects on the last 45 days as the Power team nears mission completion.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 00:13
|Photo ID:
|8050763
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-UH046-1005
|Resolution:
|928x1083
|Size:
|337.47 KB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Temporary Power team nears mission completion after more than 45 days on Maui, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Temporary Power team nears mission completion after more than 45 days on Maui
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT