Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Temporary Power team nears mission completion after more than 45 days on Maui

    USACE Temporary Power team nears mission completion after more than 45 days on Maui

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, the Temporary Power team’s mission commander, reflects on the last 45 days as the Power team nears mission completion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 00:13
    Photo ID: 8050763
    VIRIN: 230928-A-UH046-1005
    Resolution: 928x1083
    Size: 337.47 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Temporary Power team nears mission completion after more than 45 days on Maui, by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Temporary Power team nears mission completion after more than 45 days on Maui

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MauiWildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT