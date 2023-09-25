U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Local Government Liaison Nicole Govan and Maui County Zoning Inspector Shantel Momura are at the County of Maui Kalana O building in Wailuku, Hawai'i, today to answer questions about the debris removal program and right of entry for residents who were impacted by the Maui wildfires.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 20:54 Photo ID: 8050683 VIRIN: 230929-A-UH046-1001 Resolution: 1290x1720 Size: 0 B Location: WAILUKU, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE and Maui County answer questions about debris removal program and right of entry , by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.