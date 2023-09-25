Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE and Maui County answer questions about debris removal program and right of entry

    USACE and Maui County answer questions about debris removal program and right of entry

    WAILUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Local Government Liaison Nicole Govan and Maui County Zoning Inspector Shantel Momura are at the County of Maui Kalana O building in Wailuku, Hawai'i, today to answer questions about the debris removal program and right of entry for residents who were impacted by the Maui wildfires.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 20:54
    Photo ID: 8050683
    VIRIN: 230929-A-UH046-1001
    Resolution: 1290x1720
    Size: 0 B
    Location: WAILUKU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE and Maui County answer questions about debris removal program and right of entry , by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MauiWildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT