Sgt. Andrew Rodriguez, a native of San Antonio, Texas representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa, fires a M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:20 Photo ID: 8050611 VIRIN: 230929-A-XG542-1099 Resolution: 6243x4162 Size: 2.07 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes, by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.