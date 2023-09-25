Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Andrew Rodriguez, a native of San Antonio, Texas representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa, fires a M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes, by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

