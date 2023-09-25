U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - E3B Weapons Lanes

Sgt. Andrew Rodriguez, a native of San Antonio, Texas representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa, fires a M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Molly Morrow)
Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 19:20
Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
