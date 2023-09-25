Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers receives pumps to help with saltwater treatment in Mississippi River

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The first three of 12 eight-inch pumps were delivered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans district headquarters from the Rock Island District Sept. 29, 2023, to assist with the transfer of fresh water on and off barges in the Mississippi River. USACE is preparing to barge fresh water downriver to water treatment facilities impacted by saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico. As barges arrive at water treatment facilities, the fresh water will be transferred to storage or reservoir tanks and then mixed with salt water from the river to bring the chloride levels down below the threshold for treatment. (U.S. Army photos by Ryan Labadens)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:20
    VIRIN: 230929-A-GA223-4842
