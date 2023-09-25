New Orleans Corps of Engineers receives pumps to help with saltwater treatment in Mississippi River

The first three of 12 eight-inch pumps were delivered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans district headquarters from the Rock Island District Sept. 29, 2023, to assist with the transfer of fresh water on and off barges in the Mississippi River. USACE is preparing to barge fresh water downriver to water treatment facilities impacted by saltwater intrusion from the Gulf of Mexico. As barges arrive at water treatment facilities, the fresh water will be transferred to storage or reservoir tanks and then mixed with salt water from the river to bring the chloride levels down below the threshold for treatment. (U.S. Army photos by Ryan Labadens)
