    I am Team BAMC – Gabriella Huerta [Image 1 of 2]

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Gabriella Huerta is a phlebotomist/medical technician at Brooke Army Medical Center. Hailing from Tilden, Texas, Huerta has been with Team BAMC for one year. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 8050233
    VIRIN: 230929-D-HZ730-9234
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, I am Team BAMC – Gabriella Huerta [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

