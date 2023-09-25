Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Denton

    Denton

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill firefighter Patrick Denton checks levers and gages on a fire engine at Fort Sill's Station 3. Denton survived an explosion of a 155mm howitzer shell while fighting a range fire on Fort Sill in 2013.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:59
    Photo ID: 8050181
    VIRIN: 230928-D-VE918-9407
    Resolution: 2400x1800
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Denton, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Despite being blown up by a howitzer shell, Fort Sill firefighter loves his job

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    firefighters
    FCoE
    USAG Fort Sill
    Fort Sill DES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT