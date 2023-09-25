Fort Sill firefighter Patrick Denton checks levers and gages on a fire engine at Fort Sill's Station 3. Denton survived an explosion of a 155mm howitzer shell while fighting a range fire on Fort Sill in 2013.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8050181
|VIRIN:
|230928-D-VE918-9407
|Resolution:
|2400x1800
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Denton, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Despite being blown up by a howitzer shell, Fort Sill firefighter loves his job
