Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention

    Suicide Prevention

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Chaplain Derick Wakefield speaks with an Airman about suicide prevention. The chaplain corps is a safe confidential way to get help for your wingman or yourself, if facing problems beyond control. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:16
    Photo ID: 8049456
    VIRIN: 230927-Z-DS155-1001
    Resolution: 6850x4569
    Size: 19.51 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    depression
    chaplain
    resource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT