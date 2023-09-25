U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, and Denise Phillips, WPS gender advisor, watch over discussion groups during the Women, Peace, and Security level 100 class at the Sheraton Hotel, Djibouti, Sept. 26, 2023. Shawley visited the class to learn about how WPS is being taught and applied by U.S. service members under her command. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 04:26 Photo ID: 8048784 VIRIN: 230926-F-QC626-2022 Resolution: 4127x2751 Size: 1.6 MB Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF - HOA Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Summit, by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.