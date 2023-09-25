Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF - HOA Hosts Women, Peace, and Security Summit

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa commanding general, and Denise Phillips, WPS gender advisor, watch over discussion groups during the Women, Peace, and Security level 100 class at the Sheraton Hotel, Djibouti, Sept. 26, 2023. Shawley visited the class to learn about how WPS is being taught and applied by U.S. service members under her command. (Department of Defense photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Djibouti
    Gender
    Military
    Women
    CJTF-HOA
    WPS

