The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Capt. Brett Stevenson, (third from right), poses with personnel from PMRF and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Sweep the bird-hazing dog, with the 2021 Presidential Migratory Bird Federal Stewardship Award, at PMRF, Barking Sands. From left are PMRF Installation Environmental Program Director Jessi Behnke; PMRF Executive Officer Cdr. Kacee Jossis; PMRF Director of Public Works Lt. Cdr. John Kimmel; Stevenson; Kawehi Harris, USDA biological science technician for PMRF, Barking Sands, and handler of Sweep; and Peter Silva, USDA biological science technician for PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 20:24 Photo ID: 8048287 VIRIN: 230912-N-LZ409-1006 Resolution: 3703x2465 Size: 825.87 KB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF Honored as Contributing Partner in 2021 Presidential Migratory Bird Federal Stewardship Award., by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.