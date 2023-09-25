Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Honored as Contributing Partner in 2021 Presidential Migratory Bird Federal Stewardship Award.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Capt. Brett Stevenson, (third from right), poses with personnel from PMRF and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Sweep the bird-hazing dog, with the 2021 Presidential Migratory Bird Federal Stewardship Award, at PMRF, Barking Sands. From left are PMRF Installation Environmental Program Director Jessi Behnke; PMRF Executive Officer Cdr. Kacee Jossis; PMRF Director of Public Works Lt. Cdr. John Kimmel; Stevenson; Kawehi Harris, USDA biological science technician for PMRF, Barking Sands, and handler of Sweep; and Peter Silva, USDA biological science technician for PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    Environmental
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    USDA
    Hawaii
    Award
    U.S. Navy

