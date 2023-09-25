Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Southeast Welcomes Aboard Chief Musician (Surface Warfare/Aviation Warfare) David Gonzalez

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    230921-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 21, 2023) Navy Band Southeast welcomes aboard Chief Musician (Surface Warfare/Aviation Warfare) David Gonzalez after a successful tour at Navy Band Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:07
    VIRIN: 230921-N-ND007-1001
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, Navy Band Southeast Welcomes Aboard Chief Musician (Surface Warfare/Aviation Warfare) David Gonzalez, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Music Navy Region Southeast

