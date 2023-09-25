Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Kristyn Jones, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Honorable Kristyn Jones, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, flanked by Lt. Gen. David Nahom, left, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, senior enlisted leader, Alaskan NORAD Region and Alaskan Command, and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, pause for a group photograph at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2023. Jones is in Alaska to better understand the role of JBER and Eielson Air Force Base as they project the Air Force’s mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Alaska
    Arctic
    assistant secretary of the Air Force
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

