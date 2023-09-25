Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Sharpens Iron: 172nd Airlift Wing Conducts Operation Iron Magnolia

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt Matt Davis, an air transportation specialist with the 172nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, directs Tech. Sgt. Todd Wicha, a crew chief with the 172nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as he loads a C-17 Globemaster III prior to takeoff during Operation Iron Magnolia in Jackson, Mississippi, September 9, 2023. Operation Iron Magnolia brought together the strengths and skills of Airmen from across the 172nd Airlift Wing in order to generate maximum airlift capability sustained by the Multi-capable Airman concept, in spite of operational stress. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Capt. Kiara Spann)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 13:42
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    This work, Iron Sharpens Iron: 172nd Airlift Wing Conducts Operation Iron Magnolia, by Capt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard  
    172nd Airlift Wing
    C 17A Globemaster III
    Mississippi National Guard
    Multi Capable Airmen

