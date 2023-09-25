Iron Sharpens Iron: 172nd Airlift Wing Conducts Operation Iron Magnolia

Master Sgt Matt Davis, an air transportation specialist with the 172nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, directs Tech. Sgt. Todd Wicha, a crew chief with the 172nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as he loads a C-17 Globemaster III prior to takeoff during Operation Iron Magnolia in Jackson, Mississippi, September 9, 2023. Operation Iron Magnolia brought together the strengths and skills of Airmen from across the 172nd Airlift Wing in order to generate maximum airlift capability sustained by the Multi-capable Airman concept, in spite of operational stress. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Capt. Kiara Spann)

