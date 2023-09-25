Col. Jodelle Schroeder, U.S. Army Nurse Corps' Interim Corps Chief, speaks during an Army Nurse Corps Town Hall at the USO in Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 20, 2023. The Army Nurse Corps Town Hall is a semi-annual town hall to discuss with Army Nurses on developing changes to the Army Nurse Corps and address any questions they may have. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 13:38 Photo ID: 8044845 VIRIN: 230920-N-FH905-1005 Resolution: 5190x3465 Size: 4.1 MB Location: BETHESDA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Nurse Corps Town Hall Held at USO, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.