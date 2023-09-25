Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Nurse Corps Town Hall Held at USO

    Army Nurse Corps Town Hall Held at USO

    BETHESDA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Col. Jodelle Schroeder, U.S. Army Nurse Corps' Interim Corps Chief, speaks during an Army Nurse Corps Town Hall at the USO in Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 20, 2023. The Army Nurse Corps Town Hall is a semi-annual town hall to discuss with Army Nurses on developing changes to the Army Nurse Corps and address any questions they may have. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    This work, Army Nurse Corps Town Hall Held at USO, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Nurses Corps leadership hosts town hall at Walter Reed: Priorities focused on readiness, talent acquisition, retention, management

