    EGYPT

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    Task Force Spartan

    India Armed Forces Major Isha Thakur, speaks about her experience during exercise Bright Star 2023, Sept. 14, 2023, at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    CENTCOM
    Egypt
    BrightStar23
    BrightStar2023

