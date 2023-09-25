Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guard delegation visits North Macedonia

    SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mikel Arcovitch 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, and North Macedonia Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski, chief of the general staff, Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, pose with Vermont and North Macedonia delegates outside the Ministry of Defense in Skopje, North Macedonia, September 25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:42
    Photo ID: 8044251
    VIRIN: 230925-A-FN054-5778
    Resolution: 6241x4415
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: SKOPJE, MK 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont National Guard delegation visits North Macedonia, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont National Guard delegation visits North Macedonia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Vermont National Guard
    SPP
    North Macedonia
    Adriatic 5

