U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, and North Macedonia Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski, chief of the general staff, Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, pose with Vermont and North Macedonia delegates outside the Ministry of Defense in Skopje, North Macedonia, September 25.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|8044251
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-FN054-5778
|Resolution:
|6241x4415
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|SKOPJE, MK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vermont National Guard delegation visits North Macedonia, by CPT Mikel Arcovitch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vermont National Guard delegation visits North Macedonia
