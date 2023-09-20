A U.S. Air Force E-3G instructor air-battle manager assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron, left, and an intelligence officer assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, right, examine a map of the Georgia coast at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga., during William Tell 2023, Sept. 15. William Tell is the Air Force’s historic air-to-air weapons competition, revived for its 2023 iteration after a 19-year hiatus, showcasing the air-to-air capabilities of the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle units representing various Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Force and Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)
3rd Wing sets intel standards at William Tell 2023
