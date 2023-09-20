Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Wing sets intel standards at William Tell 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force E-3G instructor air-battle manager assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron, left, and an intelligence officer assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, right, examine a map of the Georgia coast at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga., during William Tell 2023, Sept. 15. William Tell is the Air Force’s historic air-to-air weapons competition, revived for its 2023 iteration after a 19-year hiatus, showcasing the air-to-air capabilities of the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle units representing various Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Force and Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:44
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    intel
    ACC
    3rd Wing
    525th Fighter Squadron
    962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron
    William Tell 2023

