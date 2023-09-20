3rd Wing sets intel standards at William Tell 2023

A U.S. Air Force E-3G instructor air-battle manager assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron, left, and an intelligence officer assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron, right, examine a map of the Georgia coast at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga., during William Tell 2023, Sept. 15. William Tell is the Air Force’s historic air-to-air weapons competition, revived for its 2023 iteration after a 19-year hiatus, showcasing the air-to-air capabilities of the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II and F-15 Eagle and Strike Eagle units representing various Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Force and Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman J. Michael Peña)

