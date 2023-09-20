Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Medical Training Proves Lifesaving

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.01.2021

    Cpl. Nicholas Christensen executes infantry maneuvers during a training exercise in Okinawa, Japan. Christensen, a native of St. Charles, Ill. a machine gunner, provided lifesaving medical care to a gravely injured Marine after a vehicle collision in Oceanside, Calif., September 2023. (Department of Defense photo)

    Date Posted: 09.26.2023
