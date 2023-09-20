Cpl. Nicholas Christensen executes infantry maneuvers during a training exercise in Okinawa, Japan. Christensen, a native of St. Charles, Ill. a machine gunner, provided lifesaving medical care to a gravely injured Marine after a vehicle collision in Oceanside, Calif., September 2023. (Department of Defense photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8043121
|VIRIN:
|210101-M-ZZ000-1111
|Resolution:
|827x616
|Size:
|164.86 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|ST. CHARLES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Medical Training Proves Lifesaving, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Medical Training Proves Lifesaving
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT