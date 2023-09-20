Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family, service, purpose

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Stephanie Hawthorne, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight journeyman, shares her story on being selected for Officer Training School on Aug. 1, 2023. Hawthorne, with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Puerto Rico, was selected to attend OTS to join the U.S. Space Force. She plans to pursue a master's degree in space studies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 8043120
    VIRIN: 230801-F-JA727-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Air Force
    Officer Training School
    OTS
    Space Force

