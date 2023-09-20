Family, service, purpose

Senior Airman Stephanie Hawthorne, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight journeyman, shares her story on being selected for Officer Training School on Aug. 1, 2023. Hawthorne, with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Puerto Rico, was selected to attend OTS to join the U.S. Space Force. She plans to pursue a master's degree in space studies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

