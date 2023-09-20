Cope Taufan 23 courtesy photo

Members of the U.S. Delaware Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force pose for a photo on a flight line at RMAF Subang, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023, prior to a four-ship C-130H mass personnel airdrop mission during Cope Taufan 23. Roughly 241 U.S. and Malaysian jumpers parachuted onto a planned drop zone, where members worked closely with one another to enhance interoperability and cooperation between both nations. (Courtesy photo by Royal Malaysian Air Force public affairs)
09.24.2023
09.26.2023
|8041931
|230924-F-PG394-1001
|2560x1460
|796.99 KB
ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|1
|0
