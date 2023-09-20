Members of the U.S. Delaware Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force pose for a photo on a flight line at RMAF Subang, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023, prior to a four-ship C-130H mass personnel airdrop mission during Cope Taufan 23. Roughly 241 U.S. and Malaysian jumpers parachuted onto a planned drop zone, where members worked closely with one another to enhance interoperability and cooperation between both nations. (Courtesy photo by Royal Malaysian Air Force public affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:19 Photo ID: 8041931 VIRIN: 230924-F-PG394-1001 Resolution: 2560x1460 Size: 796.99 KB Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE SUBANG AIR BASE, MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope Taufan 23 courtesy photo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.