    Cope Taufan 23 courtesy photo

    ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    09.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    376th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Delaware Air National Guard and the Royal Malaysian Air Force pose for a photo on a flight line at RMAF Subang, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023, prior to a four-ship C-130H mass personnel airdrop mission during Cope Taufan 23. Roughly 241 U.S. and Malaysian jumpers parachuted onto a planned drop zone, where members worked closely with one another to enhance interoperability and cooperation between both nations. (Courtesy photo by Royal Malaysian Air Force public affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
    Cope Taufan 23

