The Gold Star Lapel Pin provides an appropriate identification for widows, widowers, parents and next of kin of Service members who lost their lives in defense of the nation. The Next of Kin Lapel Button is provided to widows and widowers, parents and primary next of kin of service members who lost their lives while serving on active duty or while assigned in Army Reserves or Army National Guard units in a drill status. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 19:54
|Photo ID:
|8041535
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-SS000-1002
|Resolution:
|1024x727
|Size:
|462.04 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM reflects on Gold Star Mother’s, Family’s Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM reflects on Gold Star Mother’s, Family’s Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT