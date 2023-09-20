Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSIN Southeast Regional Director Examines EW Scenario during Thunderstrike II

    CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by David Overy 

    National Security Innovation Network

    National Security Innovation Network’s Southeast Regional Director Bev Seay, Lt. Col. Sands of the Mississippi National Guard 2-198th Armored Regiment, and Brig. Gen. John C. Nipp, Commander of Mississippi’s 184th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), review Thunderstrike II scenarios to train warfighters against realistic, adaptive, and cohesive forces that reflect the modern capabilities of adversarial threats.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training exercise

    Camp Shelby

    Technology

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center
    MSNG
    184th Sustainment Command
    Adaptive Threat Force
    2-198 Armored Regiment
    Brig. Gen. John Nipp

