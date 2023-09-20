NSIN Southeast Regional Director Examines EW Scenario during Thunderstrike II

National Security Innovation Network’s Southeast Regional Director Bev Seay, Lt. Col. Sands of the Mississippi National Guard 2-198th Armored Regiment, and Brig. Gen. John C. Nipp, Commander of Mississippi’s 184th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), review Thunderstrike II scenarios to train warfighters against realistic, adaptive, and cohesive forces that reflect the modern capabilities of adversarial threats.

