    Training for a Contested Environment during Thunderstrike II

    CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by David Overy 

    National Security Innovation Network

    National Security Innovation Network’s Adaptive Threat Force brought together military, academia, and private industry to experiment with Electronic Warfare during Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The exercise trained Warfighters to understand how to use Electronic Warfare in a contested environment and helped Army leadership collect data and figure out how to better fight in a multi-domain operation.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 8041206
    VIRIN: 230815-O-LY591-9295
    Resolution: 2107x2354
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Training for a Contested Environment during Thunderstrike II, by David Overy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

