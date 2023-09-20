Training for a Contested Environment during Thunderstrike II

National Security Innovation Network’s Adaptive Threat Force brought together military, academia, and private industry to experiment with Electronic Warfare during Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. The exercise trained Warfighters to understand how to use Electronic Warfare in a contested environment and helped Army leadership collect data and figure out how to better fight in a multi-domain operation.

