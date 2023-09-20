Warfighter Participating in Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby

During Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 2-198th Armored Regiment participated in live, unscripted, force-on-force scenarios to experiment with how the Army needs to train and condition its units to fight in multi-domain warfare.

