    Warfighter Participating in Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby

    CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by David Overy 

    National Security Innovation Network

    During Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 2-198th Armored Regiment participated in live, unscripted, force-on-force scenarios to experiment with how the Army needs to train and condition its units to fight in multi-domain warfare.

    Training exercise

    Camp Shelby

    Technology

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center
    Electronic Warfare
    MSNG
    Mississippi National Guard
    Adaptive Threat Force
    2-198 Armored Regiment

