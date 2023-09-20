Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. John Nipp Analyzes Data from Exercise during Thunderstrike II

    Brig. Gen. John Nipp Analyzes Data from Exercise during Thunderstrike II

    CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by David Overy 

    National Security Innovation Network

    The Thunderstrike II exercise at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center offered Brig. Gen. John C. Nipp, Commander of Mississippi’s 184th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an opportunity to experiment with innovations that educated Mississippi National Guard’s 2-198th Armored Regiment on contested environments, demonstrated how multi-domains impact the unit, and validated the unit’s tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 16:30
    Photo ID: 8041196
    VIRIN: 230815-O-LY591-4267
    Resolution: 2683x1709
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. John Nipp Analyzes Data from Exercise during Thunderstrike II, by David Overy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training exercise

    Camp Shelby

    Technology

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center
    MSNG
    184th Sustainment Command
    Adaptive Threat Force
    2-198 Armored Regiment
    Brig. Gen. John Nipp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT