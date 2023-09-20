The Thunderstrike II exercise at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center offered Brig. Gen. John C. Nipp, Commander of Mississippi’s 184th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an opportunity to experiment with innovations that educated Mississippi National Guard’s 2-198th Armored Regiment on contested environments, demonstrated how multi-domains impact the unit, and validated the unit’s tactics, techniques, and procedures.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 16:30 Photo ID: 8041196 VIRIN: 230815-O-LY591-4267 Resolution: 2683x1709 Size: 2.49 MB Location: CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. John Nipp Analyzes Data from Exercise during Thunderstrike II, by David Overy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.