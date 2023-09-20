Brig. Gen. John Nipp Analyzes Data from Exercise during Thunderstrike II

The Thunderstrike II exercise at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center offered Brig. Gen. John C. Nipp, Commander of Mississippi’s 184th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an opportunity to experiment with innovations that educated Mississippi National Guard’s 2-198th Armored Regiment on contested environments, demonstrated how multi-domains impact the unit, and validated the unit’s tactics, techniques, and procedures.
