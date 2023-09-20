The Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration takes place during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 24 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 20:06
|Photo ID:
|8039504
|VIRIN:
|230924-M-TK731-1103
|Resolution:
|3754x2503
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Airshow: MAGTF Demo, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT