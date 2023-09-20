Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Airshow: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration takes place during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 24 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 20:06
    Photo ID: 8039504
    VIRIN: 230924-M-TK731-1103
    Resolution: 3754x2503
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Airshow: MAGTF Demo, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAGTF Demo
    MCASMiramarAirShow

