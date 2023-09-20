Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marauder of the Week - Capt. Jeffrey Bliss

    Marauder of the Week - Capt. Jeffrey Bliss

    KUWAIT

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey Bliss, Airfield Operations Director, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 22, 2023. Bliss spearheaded the 'temporary tower' project for Ali Al Salem and Al Jaber AB, and is in charge of contingency lighting exercises and drove reinvigoration of the Airfield Driving program to reverse the negative trends on the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 04:59
    Photo ID: 8039229
    VIRIN: 230921-F-AQ171-1216
    Resolution: 3452x2466
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week - Capt. Jeffrey Bliss, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    Marauder of the Week
    Capt. Jeffrey Bliss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT