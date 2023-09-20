Marauder of the Week - Capt. Jeffrey Bliss

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey Bliss, Airfield Operations Director, 386th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, September 22, 2023. Bliss spearheaded the 'temporary tower' project for Ali Al Salem and Al Jaber AB, and is in charge of contingency lighting exercises and drove reinvigoration of the Airfield Driving program to reverse the negative trends on the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

