Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dugway Proving Ground Soldiers participate in OSIRIS-REx stamp ceremony

    Dugway Proving Ground Soldiers participate in OSIRIS-REx stamp ceremony

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A color guard comprised of Sgt. Alec Guzauckas, Staff Sgt. Paul Brunner, and Staff Sgt. Gabriel Guerreo of U.S. Army Dugway Occupational Health Clinic were on hand at Salt Lake City's Clark Planetarium on September 22, 2023 for the first day of issue ceremony for a postage stamp commemorating the imminent return of a soil sample from the asteroid Bennu. The sample was collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020 and will land somewhere within the remote ranges of U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground and Utah Test and Training Range on September 24, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 23:04
    Photo ID: 8038697
    VIRIN: 230922-D-GD561-5779
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dugway Proving Ground Soldiers participate in OSIRIS-REx stamp ceremony, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    Dugway Proving Ground
    OSIRIS-REx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT