Dugway Proving Ground Soldiers participate in OSIRIS-REx stamp ceremony

A color guard comprised of Sgt. Alec Guzauckas, Staff Sgt. Paul Brunner, and Staff Sgt. Gabriel Guerreo of U.S. Army Dugway Occupational Health Clinic were on hand at Salt Lake City's Clark Planetarium on September 22, 2023 for the first day of issue ceremony for a postage stamp commemorating the imminent return of a soil sample from the asteroid Bennu. The sample was collected by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020 and will land somewhere within the remote ranges of U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground and Utah Test and Training Range on September 24, 2023.

