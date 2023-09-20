2023 Hampton Roads MSC Symposium Graphic

230921-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) A graphic showcasing the 2023 Hampton Roads Medical Service Corps (MSC) Symposium. This year’s theme was "Building Future Leaders," and speakers provided insight on the state of MSC, leadership, career management, manpower, and the future of Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

