    2023 Hampton Roads MSC Symposium Graphic

    2023 Hampton Roads MSC Symposium Graphic

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    230921-N-KC192-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) A graphic showcasing the 2023 Hampton Roads Medical Service Corps (MSC) Symposium. This year’s theme was "Building Future Leaders," and speakers provided insight on the state of MSC, leadership, career management, manpower, and the future of Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Hampton Roads MSC Symposium Graphic, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

