Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes New Sailor

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes New Sailor

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Caton 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    230815-N-IF114-1218 HONOLULU, Hawaii (August 15, 2023) Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr poses for his Welcome Aboard photo at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Daniel Caton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 21:31
    Photo ID: 8026969
    VIRIN: 230815-N-IF114-1218
    Resolution: 2636x3642
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes New Sailor, by PO3 Daniel Caton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Trumpet

    Musician

    Military Band

    Sailor

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    Trumpet
    Musician
    Military Band
    Sailor
    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band
    Navy Musician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT