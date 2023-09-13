230815-N-IF114-1218 HONOLULU, Hawaii (August 15, 2023) Musician 1st Class Jonathan Starr poses for his Welcome Aboard photo at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Daniel Caton)
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Welcomes New Sailor, by PO3 Daniel Caton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
