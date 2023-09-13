In Colombia, Hokanson highlights security cooperation partnerships

Multinational senior leader participants in the South American Defense Conference 2023 (SOUTHDEC 23) in Cartagena, Colombia, Aug. 23, 2023. U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander, U.S. Southern Command, joined defense leaders from 10 nations to discuss security challenges and regional cooperation during SOUTHDEC 23, hosted by Colombia, Aug. 23-24, 2023. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, highlighted the role of the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program in security cooperation. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt, Jim Greenhill)

