    In Colombia, Hokanson highlights security cooperation partnerships

    CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Multinational senior leader participants in the South American Defense Conference 2023 (SOUTHDEC 23) in Cartagena, Colombia, Aug. 23, 2023. U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, commander, U.S. Southern Command, joined defense leaders from 10 nations to discuss security challenges and regional cooperation during SOUTHDEC 23, hosted by Colombia, Aug. 23-24, 2023. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, highlighted the role of the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program in security cooperation. This image was acquired using a cellular device. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt, Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 18:51
    Photo ID: 8026951
    VIRIN: 230823-Z-DZ751-1001
    Resolution: 2400x1350
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: CARTAGENA, CO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Colombia, Hokanson highlights security cooperation partnerships, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    USSOUTHCOM
    Daniel Hokanson
    SOUTHDEC 23
    South American Defense Conference 2023

