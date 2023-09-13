USS Bataan hosts distinguished visitors from Saudi Arabia at sea

230913-N-HA192-1122 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 13, 2023) Distinguished visitors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrive aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) for a tour of the ship in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 13. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

