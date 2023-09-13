Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan hosts distinguished visitors from Saudi Arabia at sea

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230913-N-HA192-1122 ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 13, 2023) Distinguished visitors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrive aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) for a tour of the ship in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 13. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.17.2023 07:12
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan hosts distinguished visitors from Saudi Arabia at sea, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    USS Bataan
    Saudi Arabia

