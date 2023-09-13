ANG leadership gives awards

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Jason W. Glass, assistant adjutant general for the Tennessee Air National Guard, tells stories about the Airmen that he awards at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee September 16, 2023. Glass came to base to recognize 118th Wing Airmen and their accomplishments. (Image by U.S. Air National Guard Xaviera Stevens.)

