    ANG leadership gives awards

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Jason W. Glass, assistant adjutant general for the Tennessee Air National Guard, tells stories about the Airmen that he awards at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee September 16, 2023. Glass came to base to recognize 118th Wing Airmen and their accomplishments. (Image by U.S. Air National Guard Xaviera Stevens.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, ANG leadership gives awards, by A1C Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

