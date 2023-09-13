U.S. Army Capt. Travis Waters, brigade air operations officer, 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, right, inspects German Bundeswehr paratrooper Sandy Bovenz, left, in a hangar at Eindhoven Airbase, Netherlands before boarding a C-130 aircraft for a static line jump onto Drop Zone Ginkelse Heide Sept. 14, 2023. FALE23 is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2023 Date Posted: 09.16.2023 03:55 Photo ID: 8025800 VIRIN: 230914-A-UV586-3581 Resolution: 3024x3024 Size: 2.4 MB Location: EINDHOVEN, NL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Falcon Leap 2023 Airborne Operations, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.