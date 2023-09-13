Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Leap 2023 Airborne Operations

    EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Travis Waters, brigade air operations officer, 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, right, inspects German Bundeswehr paratrooper Sandy Bovenz, left, in a hangar at Eindhoven Airbase, Netherlands before boarding a C-130 aircraft for a static line jump onto Drop Zone Ginkelse Heide Sept. 14, 2023. FALE23 is a Royal Dutch Military led, multinational, joint technical airborne exercise designed to enhance interoperability of participating NATO airborne forces and aircrews in personnel and equipment parachuting operations in Arnhem, Netherlands from 02-17 September 2023. Falcon Leap is NATO’s largest technical airborne exercise which will also include ceremonies commemorating the 79th anniversary of Operation Market Garden.

    TAGS

    Paratrooper
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    FALE23
    FalconLeap2023

