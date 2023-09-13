Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Royal Welcome for 125th SFS Airmen

    RAF LEEMING, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kwame Dowdell, 125th Security Forces Squadron journeyman, Florida Air National Guard, tours the heritage room of the 609th West Riding Squadron, RAF Regiment, at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The Airmen are participating in the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP), a DoD initiative that allows for Reserve and Guard forces to partner with associated units to exchange knowledge, share tactics and procedures, and understand the training, doctrine and operations of NATO alliance partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

