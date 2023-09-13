A Royal Welcome for 125th SFS Airmen

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kwame Dowdell, 125th Security Forces Squadron journeyman, Florida Air National Guard, tours the heritage room of the 609th West Riding Squadron, RAF Regiment, at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, England, Sept. 11, 2023. The Airmen are participating in the Military Reserve Exchange Program (MREP), a DoD initiative that allows for Reserve and Guard forces to partner with associated units to exchange knowledge, share tactics and procedures, and understand the training, doctrine and operations of NATO alliance partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

