Sandusky Harbor Dredging Map 2023

An overlay shows planned dredging of Sandusky Harbor by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District and its contractor, The King Co., Inc. in Sandusky, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Dredging of Sandusky Harbor ensures federally authorized depths are maintained and the harbor remains accessible to large vessels for the continued flow of commodities, which are critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army illustration by USACE Buffalo District)

