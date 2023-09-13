Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sandusky Harbor Dredging Map 2023

    Sandusky Harbor Dredging Map 2023

    SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    An overlay shows planned dredging of Sandusky Harbor by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District and its contractor, The King Co., Inc. in Sandusky, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2023. Dredging of Sandusky Harbor ensures federally authorized depths are maintained and the harbor remains accessible to large vessels for the continued flow of commodities, which are critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States. (U.S. Army illustration by USACE Buffalo District)

    Dredging to begin at Sandusky Harbor: Notice to All Boaters

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Sandusky
    Buffalo District
    Great Lakes Navigation System

