    Defense Health Agency Remembers 9/11 Through Pentagon Doctor

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Robbie Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, featured a flag-folding ceremony and a reflection from retired U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) James Geiling, who served as director of the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic on the day of the attacks.. Preparing to fold the U.S. flag are U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jillian Kozub with DHA Health Informatics and U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Akela Clark with DHA Health Care Operations, dental section.

    This work, Defense Health Agency Remembers 9/11 Through Pentagon Doctor, by Robbie Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

