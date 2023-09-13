Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command Civilians Advance Leadership Skills through Local College Program

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 31, 2023) Matthew H. Swartz, executive director and chief of staff for U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), left, alongside Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., Old Dominion University (ODU) President, right, pose with graduates of the Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership (GCPSL) program and ODU staff on the Norfolk, Va., campus. GCPSL is a program founded in partnership between USFFC and ODU in 2015 to provide civilian employees within the USFFC enterprise an opportunity for further education in leadership through a 12-credit graduate certificate program for middle and upper management. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    USN
    Fleet Forces
    USFFC
    ODU

