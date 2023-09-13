NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 31, 2023) Matthew H. Swartz, executive director and chief of staff for U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), left, alongside Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., Old Dominion University (ODU) President, right, pose with graduates of the Graduate Certificate in Public Sector Leadership (GCPSL) program and ODU staff on the Norfolk, Va., campus. GCPSL is a program founded in partnership between USFFC and ODU in 2015 to provide civilian employees within the USFFC enterprise an opportunity for further education in leadership through a 12-credit graduate certificate program for middle and upper management. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 08.29.2023
This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Civilians Advance Leadership Skills through Local College Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.