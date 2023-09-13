Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In-system supplemental promotion achieved

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Alishya Howard, 66th Air Base Group commander support staff, poses for a photo with staff sergeant stripes and a promotion certificate at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 13. Howard was selected for promotion through the E-5 in-system supplemental list. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 09:23
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    promotion
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    in-system supplemental list

