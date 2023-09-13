In-system supplemental promotion achieved

Staff Sgt. Alishya Howard, 66th Air Base Group commander support staff, poses for a photo with staff sergeant stripes and a promotion certificate at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 13. Howard was selected for promotion through the E-5 in-system supplemental list. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2023 09:23
|Photo ID:
|8024266
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-JW594-1041
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
